Police arrests fake soldier in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested an ex-convict, Segun Ogundeji, who impersonated a soldier in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said Ogundeji was arrested when he went to Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters, fully dressed in army camouflage to solicit for the release of a suspect.

He said: “On getting to the station, Ogundeji met a Nigerian Air Force personnel, one Cpl. John Temitope, who accused him of failing to give him an official compliment and a quarrel ensued between them.

“It was the quarrel that led the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota, CSP Godwin Idehai, to interrogate the duo. During the interrogation the police discovered that Ogundeji is not a military man.

“It was also discovered that a court once convicted the suspect for impersonation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the Ogundeji.”

