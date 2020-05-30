Police arrests fake soldier in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command Saturday confirmed the arrest of one John Ladong who was parading himself as a Captain of the Nigerian Army.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Egbuka, who paraded the suspect before journalists in Jos, said the suspect was arrested and handed over to the police by operatives of “Operation Safe Haven” (OPSH), a special task force maintaining peace in the state.

Egbuka said the suspect, who was arrested on May 18 at Riyom, also put on a full army camouflage uniform, and drove an army coloured Peugeot 206 vehicle.

He said: “After arrest, the personnel of OPSH transferred the suspect and handed over to our Area Command in Bukuru.

“Upon interrogation, it was established that suspect was not military personnel.”

The police commissioner said 15 sets of army and Nigerian Air Force uniforms, 15 SIM cards, two pairs of military boots, one jackknife, and other items were found in the suspect’s possession.

He said the suspect would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

