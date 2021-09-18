Police arrests fake soldier with AK-49 rifle in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested a 28-year-old man in Lafia for impersonating an officer of the Nigerian Army in the state.

The culprit, Timothy Emmanuel, was paraded alongside 60 other criminal suspects at the headquarters of the state police command in Lafia, on Friday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, who paraded the suspects, said Emmanuel was arrested with an AK-49 rifle and two magazines on Sunday evening.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who parades himself in military camouflage was never enlisted into the army but got the uniform from his uncle who is a military officer serving in Borno State.

READ ALSO: Police arrests fake naval officer in Nasarawa

“He (Emmanuel) thereafter moved to Jos, Plateau State, under the guise of being a military officer and went away with an AK-49 rifle and two magazines of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps official serving in Jos.

“The rifle was left in the suspect’s custody by the NSCDC officer who went to help him with his National Identity Card registration.

“The suspect later returned to Nasarawa and got involved in unlawful activities in Karu and Lafia before he was arrested.”

Join the conversation

Opinions