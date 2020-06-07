Police arrests fake soldiers, corps member in Ekiti

Police officers in Ekiti State have arrested two fake soldiers in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, said the two men —Abdullahi Kabiru and Obaro Tunde —were arrested in Omuo-Ekiti where they allegedly assaulted a police constable, Awoniyi Lawrence.

According to him, the duo are from Ife Olukotun Village in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State.

Amba said: “The two suspects who identified themselves as Captains in the Nigeria Army attached to 44 Battalion in Niger State, assaulted the police constable, beat him mercilessly and further threatened to break the constable’s head with a bottle.

“The police constable called for reinforcement which led to the arrest of the two suspects. During interrogation, the two suspects confessed to be fake soldiers and claimed that the Army uniform belongs to one of their brothers.”

The police also arrested a man, Abdusalam Olalekan for allegedly stealing a uniform belonging to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to pose as a corps member in the state.

Abdusalam, who was arrested on May 10, 2020, by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) during a patrol along Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti confessed to the police that he was a fake corps member.

