Police arrests father for posting 4-year-old daughter’s naked pictures on social media

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a father for posting nude pictures and videos of his four-year old daughter on social media.

The arrest of the suspect, a native of Auchi local government area of the state, followed public outcry over the indecent videos of the little girl putting on a “G-String” and being made to twerk.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement he posted on X on Sunday night.

He said the arrest followed an outcry that greeted the video which “portrays the young child in inappropriate poses, akin to adult contents”.

The statement read:

“The Nigeria Police Force acknowledges the public outcry in response to disturbing images and videos involving a 4-year-old child with the Instagram handle @officialsarah_ig, circulating on social media.

“The content portrays the young child in inappropriate poses, akin to adult contents. The Force expresses profound shock and grave concern over the apparent exploitation of this vulnerable child and unequivocally condemns such actions in the strongest terms possible.

“Prima facie investigations indicate the involvement of the child’s father, who has been apprehended by the Police at the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters, Edo State Police Command.

“Every necessary measure is being implemented to ensure that justice is swiftly served. As the investigation unfolds, it is imperative to establish proactive measures to guide and counsel parents, preventing the proliferation of such anomalies in our society.

“In light of the above, the Force emphasizes the importance of implementing support systems for parents and guardians to protect the safety and well-being of their children.

“It is crucial for caregivers to also prioritize the security of minors and seek assistance or guidance when required.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding children and upholding the law.”

https://twitter.com/PoliceNG/status/1789669769500668322

