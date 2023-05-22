Police arrests five murder suspects, rescue 10 hostages in Benue

Police operatives in Benue have arrested five suspected cultists in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Julius Okoro, disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing on Monday in Makurdi.

He said the suspects allegedly killed and dismembered the body of one Moses Babatunde in the state.

The CP added that the police received information on Saturday that an unknown corpse without internal organs was seen at the Edikwu river bank in the state.

Okoro said: “A team of detectives was deployed to the area for investigation, and the investigation revealed that the lifeless body was that of one Moses Babatunde, aged 29 years, who was last seen sitting with his friends at a burial ceremony.

“The following suspects have been arrested in connection with the case: Idoko Omoru, Emmanuel Eze, Emmanuel Obande, Ameh Peter, and Sunday.”

He said the investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery behind Babatunde’s death.

The CP also revealed that a medical doctor and nine other kidnapped persons had been rescued by the operatives.

“During the investigation, a team of Operation Zenda JTF trailed the kidnappers to their hideout at Gaya Village, Utange Council Ward in Kastina Ala LGA of the state.

“On sighting the Police, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel that claimed the life of one of them while three of the suspects were arrested and others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“10 kidnap victims including the doctor were rescued unhurt.

“Items recovered from the kidnappers include, one locally fabricated AK47 rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two single barrel rifles, one locally made barrette pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm live ammunition, and two military uniforms,” he stated.

