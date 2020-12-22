Police arrests five robbery suspects in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command have arrested five suspected armed robbers at Wuse Zone 1, Abuja.

The names of the suspects are Sanusi Ibrahim, Salim Umar, Kabiru Umar, Shamsudeen Rabiu and Ibrahim Shehu.

The commissioner of police in the FCT, Bala Ciroma, disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Bala said the suspects who have confessed during the interrogation were arrested by the police operatives from Wuse division while robbing people of their valuables and will be taken to court.

Read also: First Bank staff narrates how and why he planned, executed Abuja robbery

The police recovered some exhibits from the suspects- eight gold wristwatches, five iPads, five laptops, 25 ID cards and ATM cards, 33 sets of gold and silver pieces of jewelry.

And 30 UAE Dirham, three 3,000 CFA notes, 100 South African Rand, N25,000, three cutlasses and one sword, were recovered from them.

The Commissioner added that “ the command wishes to reassure residents of its unflinching resolve to tackle crime and ensure safety in the FCT during the Christmas/New Year celebration, the general public is hereby advised to also call the above phone numbers in case of any emergency or distress – 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

Join the conversation

Opinions