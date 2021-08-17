Metro
Police arrests five suspected armed robbers in Delta
Police in Delta State have arrested five suspected armed robbers in Sapele local government area of the state.
The acting spokesman of the state police command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Warri.
He said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) in their hideout at Ogorode community, Sapele, on Sunday.
Bright said: “On August 15, at about 0230hrs, acting on credible information concerning a group of suspected armed robbers/kidnappers, the Delta Police Command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) operatives stormed the criminals’ hideout at Ogorode community in Sapele.
READ ALSO: Police arraigns 28-year-old man for alleged abduction of two men in Ekiti
“During the operation, five suspects were arrested.
“Exhibits recovered from them included one AK 47 rifle with breech number KT1921, one locally-fabricated AK47 rifle and two pump action guns.
“Others were two locally-made single barrel guns, 47 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and some quantity of hard drugs.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...