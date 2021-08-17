Police arrests five suspected armed robbers in Delta

Police in Delta State have arrested five suspected armed robbers in Sapele local government area of the state.

The acting spokesman of the state police command, DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Warri.

He said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) in their hideout at Ogorode community, Sapele, on Sunday.

Bright said: “On August 15, at about 0230hrs, acting on credible information concerning a group of suspected armed robbers/kidnappers, the Delta Police Command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) operatives stormed the criminals’ hideout at Ogorode community in Sapele.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns 28-year-old man for alleged abduction of two men in Ekiti

“During the operation, five suspects were arrested.

“Exhibits recovered from them included one AK 47 rifle with breech number KT1921, one locally-fabricated AK47 rifle and two pump action guns.

“Others were two locally-made single barrel guns, 47 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and some quantity of hard drugs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions