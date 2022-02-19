Police arrests five suspected cultists in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested five suspected cultists in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the state capital.

He said: “At about 2:30 p.m., on February 18, the command received a credible tip- off that a group of suspected cultists were sighted at a hotel along Ikere Road in Ado-Ekiti.

“The command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) upon receipt of the intelligence report swung into action and the suspects were found in one of the hotel rooms.

READ ALSO: Police parade 98 suspected political thugs in Ekiti

“They were found with some incriminating items and were promptly arrested.

“Upon searching the room, three packs of suspected Arizona Hemp, 50 raps of suspected cocaine,15 packs of suspected loud hemp were found in their possession and recovered.

“Others items recovered from them were 20 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 10 gas lighters, one sharp knife, and N76,900 cash.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now