Police arrests five suspected cultists in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of five suspected members of a dreaded cult group who allegedly unleashed terror on the people of Ifo town in the early hours of the day.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the suspected cultists whose ages ranged between 18 and 22 years were apprehended following a distressed call received by the Divisional Police Officer in Ifo, Adeniyi Adekunle, on the group’s activities around the market in the community.

He said the suspected cultists attacked people with dangerous weapons and dispossessed them of their valuables.

The spokesman said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO, Ifo division, Adeniyi Adekunle, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

“On getting there, they met a 25-year-old man, who was later identified as Sunday in the pool of his own blood due to several injuries inflicted on him by the suspects.

“The policemen chased the suspects and arrested five of them within the area. The victim was, thereafter, taken to the General Hospital in Ifo, where he was confirmed dead.

“Also injured was one Muhammed, a trailer driver and one Olalekan Alade, who was also dispossessed of his phone by the hoodlums, while five other different phones snatched from different people were recovered from them.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

