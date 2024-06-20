Police arrests five suspected kidnappers, car snatcher in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five suspected Kidnappers and one suspected car snatcher in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said: “On June 15, at about 18:10 hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maigana received intelligence from a concerned citizen regarding a group of kidnappers planning to collect ransom money from the relatives of their victim.

“The DPO acting swiftly mobilized his patrol team and some members of the local vigilante group to the location.

“The operation resulted in the successful arrest of the suspects, Shuaiabu Bala, 23, from Malanta, Gimba Village, and Safinu Musa 22, from Bugau Village, Anchau, Kubau Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.”

He said investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the kidnapping gang.

“However, a significant breakthrough in fighting kidnapping was made on June 17 with the arrest of three other suspected kidnappers.

“Acting on credible intelligence received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tafa, it was reported that some suspected kidnappers were sighted roaming around Tafa Town.

“At about 1700 hours, the DPO immediately mobilized and led a surveillance team, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) of Tafa to the scene.

“As a result of this swift action, three suspected kidnappers were arrested and brought to the station.

“The suspects have been identified as Sani Amadu 17, Sani Lawal, 20, and Aliyu Usman 22, all residents of Dadin Kowa, Tafa LGA of Niger State.

“During the investigation, incriminating evidence, including pictures and videos of banditry activities, was discovered on their cell phones.

” Upon completion of the preliminary investigation, the case will be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further action,” the spokesman added.

