Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Edo

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of five suspected kidnappers in Ahon community along the Benin/Lagos Road.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), George Edem, at the Corps command headquarters in Benin.

Ogbadu said the suspects were arrested after receiving a distress call from the area.

He called for collaboration and support among sister security agencies to make their job easier.

The police commissioner said: “We are here to serve the people of Edo, so there is a need for joint service for the good of the people.

“I have tried to make an impact and a difference in the last 21 days after assuming office as the CP in the state.

“After the #EndSARS the morale of people became low but, we need to inject life into it.”

He also harped on the need for security chiefs to talk to their personnel to avoid friction and clashes while carrying out their duties.

“We are brothers, so let us not clash. We will encourage our personnel as much as possible,” Ogbadu added.

In his address, Edem said the NSCDC command in the state has the capacity to fight crimes.

He added that the corps would work with the police command to the state.

