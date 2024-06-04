Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that the suspects had partaken in several kidnappings in the North-West.

The spokesman said: “On May 29, acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, a joint patrol team comprising officers from the Saminaka Division and the Hunters Group in Lere Local Government Area (LGA) successfully arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling.”

Hassan said that the suspects had confessed to being part of a kidnapping syndicate in Lere local government area and stole two cows which they sold to a 47-year-old man from Dokan Lere.

He listed the recovered items from the suspects to include a locally-made single-barrel gun, a cutlass, and three mobile phones.

The spokesman added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for further investigation.

