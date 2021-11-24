Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested five suspected members of a kidnap gang terrorising residents of Obada-Oko, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

He said the suspects – Aliu Manya, Usman Abubakar, Abayomi Olayiwola, Nasiru Muhammad, and Bello Usman were arrested following information received by policemen in Obada-Oko Divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said the men were sighted on two motorcycles inside a forest in the Eleja area of the community at about 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Police rescues five abducted students, others in Zamfara

He said: “Upon the information, the DPO Obada-Oko Division, CSP Tijani Muhammed, quickly mobilised his men and in conjunction with other stakeholders like So-Safe Corps, hunters and local vigilante, stormed the forest where the five suspects were apprehended.

“Recovered from them were illicit drugs such as packs of tramadol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and three cutlasses.

“Other items were two motorcycles with registration numbers – MEK 504 VC and ODE 423 VC – and a cash sum of N73,000.”

He said a victim who was earlier kidnapped and released by the gang identify them as those that kidnapped him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now