Metro
Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested five suspected members of a kidnap gang terrorising residents of Obada-Oko, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta.
He said the suspects – Aliu Manya, Usman Abubakar, Abayomi Olayiwola, Nasiru Muhammad, and Bello Usman were arrested following information received by policemen in Obada-Oko Divisional headquarters.
Oyeyemi said the men were sighted on two motorcycles inside a forest in the Eleja area of the community at about 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Police rescues five abducted students, others in Zamfara
He said: “Upon the information, the DPO Obada-Oko Division, CSP Tijani Muhammed, quickly mobilised his men and in conjunction with other stakeholders like So-Safe Corps, hunters and local vigilante, stormed the forest where the five suspects were apprehended.
“Recovered from them were illicit drugs such as packs of tramadol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, and three cutlasses.
“Other items were two motorcycles with registration numbers – MEK 504 VC and ODE 423 VC – and a cash sum of N73,000.”
He said a victim who was earlier kidnapped and released by the gang identify them as those that kidnapped him.
