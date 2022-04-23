Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe have arrested five suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Dumgus Abdulkarim, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Damaturu.

He said the police raided some criminal hideouts in Fika, Potiskum, Gujba and Gulani Local Government Areas of the state.

The spokesman said the operation led to the arrest of five members of the kidnapping syndicate, adding that the command had intensified efforts to apprehend four other fleeing suspects.

Abdulkarim said: “This development came after the police rescued a 56-year-old man, Idi Isa, of Karem Village in Fika, who was kidnapped on March 31, 2022.

“Consequently, in April 2022 at about 0600 hours based on credible information, detectives from Fika Divisional Police Headquarters mobilised to a hideout of suspected kidnappers at Nafada LGA of Gombe State.

“The police trailed the suspects to an isolated house used in keeping kidnapped victims until ransoms were paid.”

