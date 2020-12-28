Police arrests five suspects over attack on Oyo residents

No fewer than five suspects were on Monday arrested by the Oyo State Police Command, in connection to the attacks on some residents of Ibadan, the state capital on Sunday.

It was learnt that on Sunday, some residents of Aremo and other communities were attacked by some hoodlums.

It was also gathered that some of the belongings of the innocent residents, such as shops, cars and other valuable property were destroyed.

Confirming the incident on Monday, in a statement made available to journalists, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the suspects have been arrested and would be transferred to SCID for discreet investigation.

According to Fadeyi, the suspects were arrested by collaborative efforts of joint patrol teams from Agugu, Mapo and Idi- Aro.

“In response to the incident at Aremo, five suspects were arrested by collaborative efforts of Joint patrol teams from Agugu, Mapo and Idi- Aro.

“The suspects will be transferred to SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan for discreet investigation, pls,” he stated.

