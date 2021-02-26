Police arrests five suspects, over renewed community clash in Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested five suspects allegedly connected with the renewed communal clash between Ukonteghe Uda and Enwang communities in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.

It was learnt that 18 expended cartridges, one live 7.62mm ammunition and five expended 7.62mm ammunition were recovered by the police from the suspects.

It was also gathered that several houses including that of the former Inspector-General of Police, late chief Etim Okon Inyang, and former member of the National Assembly, late Martin Okon Effiong, were torched while two soldiers and a policeman were wounded in the attacks.

Reacting to the crisis, Macdon confirmed, that houses were destroyed but stated that he was not aware of an army officer or policeman wounded in the crisis.

Reports had it that the two communities have been at loggerheads over land ownership and the State government has since declared its intention to take over the disputed land for developmental projects in order to bring lasting peace to the communities.

However, Macdon explained that the crisis resurfaced when some youths from Enwang community dragged a member of the Ukontighe community into the bush and later murdered him, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered the reinforcement of more officers and had also personally visited the scene to engage with the stakeholders there.

He said: “The truth of the matter is that we have arrested five suspects in connection with the latest escalation. We have also recovered 18 expended cartridges, one live 7.62mm ammunition, five expended 7.62mm ammunition.

“What really led to this recent crisis is the unconfirmed report that youths of a particular community drag a member of the other community into the bush and killed him. This led to the issue where some houses were destroyed. I’m not aware of any army officer or policeman wounded in the crisis.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the reinforcement of more officers to dominate the scene and has personally visited the area to engage with critical stakeholders. As we speak normalcy has returned and we hope that it will be sustained.

“We’re praying that all options should be brought to the table so that lasting peace would be achieved between the two warring communities.”

