Police arrests fleeing suspected operator of Ogun baby-making factories

The Ogun state Police Command has arrested the suspected operator of baby-making factories in Mowe and Ofada in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, one Mrs Florence Ogbona.

The command had recently busted two baby factories and freed more than 20 victims, including pregnant teenagers and children.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists on Monday that Ogbonna, who was standing trial for human trafficking, jumped bail and bolted following the newly-discovered baby factories linked to her.

Oyeyemi further disclosed that she was apprehended after two weeks of manhunt by the police.

The suspect, while speaking with journalists at the Zone 2 Command in Abeokuta, on Monday, denied selling babies, insisting she was “only helping young ladies, who need help.”

Ogbona, who claims to be a nurse, also denied jumping bail, saying she took permission to attend her daughter’s wedding.

Ogbonna said: “I have nine children; I attend to people, mostly young ladies, who need help. I don’t sell babies; I only help those who are in need and God has been helping me. I don’t go and meet anybody, they come to me.

“I registered a motherless baby home; I registered the Divine Child Care with the CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission). I have not registered with the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, because I am still building where I put the children.

“I did not know about any baby you are talking about.

“I didn’t jump bail and I didn’t run away; I told my lawyer to help me because I wanted to go for my daughter’s wedding and I have another burial; I cannot be going and coming because of my health. I was away for the burial when the police went to our house and arrested the children.”

