Police arrests four armed robbers, recover ammunition in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state and recovered 42 rounds of live ammunition and cartridges.

In a statement in Asaba on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspects were arrested during a stop and search exercise by the police.

“November 26, 2021, the anti-crime patrol team attached to the Ekpan Police Station, while on a visibility patrol and stop and search, flagged down a motorcycle with three occupants by Benjonesin Hausa Market along the NPA Expressway, Warri.

“The suspects alighted from the motorcycle and one of them surprisingly shot at the team. But the team was strategically positioned and returned the same,” he said.

Furthermore, Edafe said during the gun duel, one of the suspects, Yusuf Ibrahim, 27, was shot in his left foot, which brought him down, and he was arrested along with the rider of the motorcycle, Hashimu Garba, 30, of Mami Market, Effurun, while the third suspect escaping.

The command’s spokesman said items recovered from the suspects include one cut-to-size locally-made single-barrelled gun, three live cartridges and two expended cartridges, noting that a manhunt for the fleeing suspect was ongoing.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Kwale divisional patrol team, while on stop and search along the Afieze Street, Kwale, arrested two suspected armed robbers on Friday.

The police spokesman said the patrol team intercepted a motorcycle with two occupants: Ohajiaka Sunday, 24, and Rukevwe Jagu, 24.

He said upon searching the suspects, one locally-made revolver pistol loaded with one live ammunition, 42 rounds of live ammunition, several charms and the sum of N103,500 were recovered from them.

