Police arrests four men over officer’s death in Ogun

The Ogun State police command on Monday confirmed the arrest of four men in connection with the death of a policeman in the Sango Ota area of the state.

The deceased – Agada Akoh was assaulted by hoodlums in Dalemo area of Sango Ota on Sunday.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, said Akoh died after he was assaulted by the hoodlums.

He said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area, Godwin Idehai, quickly led his men to the scene where he met the policeman in a pool of blood.

“The officer was quickly rushed to the General Hospital, Ota, for medical care but died while receiving treatment.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased officer and one other person accompanied their principal from Idah in Kogi to Lagos State.

READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspected cultists in Ogun

“At Sango Ota, a truck driver, Jelili Ismaila, drove dangerously and almost pushed their vehicle off the road.

“In order not to hit the vehicle conveying the officers, the truck entered a pothole and its tyre was punctured.

“The two policemen came down from the vehicle and cautioned the truck driver to be mindful of other road users.

“But the driver blamed them for the incident and mobilised hoodlums who attacked the officers and their principal with dangerous weapons and beat the deceased into coma.

“When they realized that the policeman may not survive the attack, the driver and his hired hoodlums took to their heels but luck ran out on the hoodlums when the DPO and his men on a tip-off stormed their hideout and arrested them while others escaped.”

Join the conversation

Opinions