Police arrests four over illegal possession of ammunition in Kogi | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests four over illegal possession of ammunition in Kogi
Police operatives in Kogi State have arrested four suspects over alleged illegal possession of arms and ammunition.
The spokesman of the state police command, William Anya, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lokoja, said the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder 11 and Iyara Divisional police station.
According to him, the suspects were arrested during a stop-and-search operation along the Iyamoye/Kabba road on Thursday.
The suspects are – Yahaya Yakubu (53), Ojo Dada, (20), Mohammed Okehi (31), and Saliu Jimoh (45).
He said: “The suspects were intercepted on two motorcycles. During interrogation, they could not give a satisfactory account of themselves.
“Items recovered from the suspects include one locally-made pistol with two live cartridges, one red colour Bajaj motorcycle with registration number Ondo QC 778 and one red colour TVS with registration number Ondo AKR 181 WK.
“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.”
