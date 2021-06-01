Police arrests four persons allegedly hired to disrupt APC primaries in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests four persons allegedly hired to disrupt APC primaries in Lagos
The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested four suspects allegedly hired to disrupt the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Lagos State.
The Commissioner of Police in Oyo state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.
Onadeko said that the four suspects were arrested on Lagos-Ibadan expressway during a stop and search operation by men of the command in Oyo state.
She said that the plan of the four suspects was to go to Lagos and cause mayhem at the just concluded APC primaries.
Read also: APC appoints Govs Bello, Sule, five others in panel to reconcile FCT members
The CP said that the suspects were intercepted by the police with arms and ammunitions as well as local charms.
“In an interview with the gang leader, he said he was hired by some political leaders to arrange some hoodlums who would cause crises during the APC primary election in Lagos.
“The gang leader said he regretted his actions as the people who hired him had deserted him and pleaded for leniency,’’ she said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that some hoodlums on Saturday disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship and Councillorship primary elections in all the seven wards of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...