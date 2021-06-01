 Police arrests four persons allegedly hired to disrupt APC primaries in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria
Police arrests four persons allegedly hired to disrupt APC primaries in Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested four suspects allegedly hired to disrupt the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Onadeko said that the four suspects were arrested on Lagos-Ibadan expressway during a stop and search operation by men of the command in Oyo state.

She said that the plan of the four suspects was to go to Lagos and cause mayhem at the just concluded APC primaries.

Read also: APC appoints Govs Bello, Sule, five others in panel to reconcile FCT members

The CP said that the suspects were intercepted by the police with arms and ammunitions as well as local charms.

“In an interview with the gang leader, he said he was hired by some political leaders to arrange some hoodlums who would cause crises during the APC primary election in Lagos.

“The gang leader said he regretted his actions as the people who hired him had deserted him and pleaded for leniency,’’ she said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that some hoodlums on Saturday disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship and Councillorship primary elections in all the seven wards of Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

