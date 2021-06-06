Police arrests four suspected armed robbers in Delta | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests four suspected armed robbers in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered arms in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Edafe Bright, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Warri.
Bright listed the suspects as Efe Oyenikoro, Felix George, Emmanuel Job, and Joan Yapiteghe.
He said the suspects were arrested by police operatives who were on a stop and search duty along the busy Patani-Bayelsa Expressway on Sunday.
The spokesman said: “On June 5, 2021, at about 2130hours, men of the Police Command in Delta while on stop and search duty on Patani-Bayelsa Road, intercepted a Sienna bus with Reg. No. LSR 813 XL with four occupants.
“On sighting the police, the suspects quickly tried to manoeuvre to escape but the police went after them. Searching the vehicle, the police recovered one locally-made Barretta Pistol from them.”
Bright said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Ali, had directed all the tactical Commanders, the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and other men of the command to be on the alert in the state.
He said this would enable the command to rid the state of criminal elements through intelligence gathering from the public.
