Police arrests four suspected armed robbers In Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi on Monday arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abakaliki, said the suspects were arrested with the help of South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu, for allegedly robbing a man of his money and other valuables at a gunpoint.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Lexus Jeep, five 25-liters of gallons of a liquid substance suspected to be diesel, and one locally-fabricated double-barrelled pistol.

The statement read: “On 29/08/2022, a 911 lorry loaded with palm kennels was enroute to Nsukka in Enugu State. The goods were being escorted by the owner, Solomon Aroh, a 55yr old man from Udenu LGA, Enugu State in his Lexus Jeep with Reg No.JJ 149 KL.

“On getting to NIGERCEM, Nkalagu area in Ishielu LGA, the lorry broke down and while fixing it, they were besieged by hoodlums numbering about five. The hoodlums beat up the truck driver, robbed him of N5000 and carried nine 25-litre gallons of diesel from the lorry.

“They equally assaulted the owner of the goods, inflicted matchet injury on his left leg, robbed him of his Android phone (value yet to be stated), N180,000 cash and at gun-point snatched the Lexus Jeep and zoomed off with it and all the other items robbed.

READ ALSO: Again, gunmen attack Ebonyi police station, kill three cops

“Luck, however, ran out of the gang as the Lexus Jeep eventually stalled along the way, hence they abandoned it, but carted away the diesel, etc.

“In the early hours of 30/08/2022, the victim lodged the complaint at Ishielu Police Division and the operatives swung into action.

“Armed with credible information and in conjunction with Ebubeagu Security operatives in the area, the police swooped on the hideout of the hoodlums, arrested four of them identified as Onyebuchi Nwali (36), Ikemefuna Nwachukwu (28), and Nwabani Kosisochukwu (28) all of Ezza Umuhuali, in Ishielu LGA and Nweke Obinna, 30yrs, a native of Onunwankwo Ezza Umuogharu Ishielu LGA.

“The victim is, meanwhile, lying in hospital for medical attention while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation, please.”

