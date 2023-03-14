Police arrests four suspected armed robbers in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Benin City on Tuesday, said the quartet were arrested by operatives attached to the command’s Intelligence Unit following a petition by one Grace Ainabe.

He added that suspects were members of cult groups terrorising people of the state capital.

Nwabuzor said the suspects invaded the petitioner’s house in military uniform and carted away money, phones, jewellery, and other valuables.

He listed the suspects as Iyabor Victor (35), Osas Aganmwonyi (28), Nosa Owie (24), and Idi Etukudo.

The spokesman said: “The suspect entered her house through the ceiling and robbed the entire family of their belongings and forcefully transferred the sum of N447,000 from the victims’ account.

“They collected her phone and forcefully obtained her secret code number for them to have access to her bank account.”

“Items recovered from the suspects include iPhone 13 worth N500,000.00, iPhone 6 worth N48,000.00 and jewellery worth N850,000.”

