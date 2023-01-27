Police arrests four suspected vandals in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested four men for alleged vandalisation of 11 electricity transformers in Azare, headquarters of Katagum local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Bauchi, said the suspects were arrested by a joint team of Mobile Police and local hunters in Azare town on January 17.

READ ALSO: Police arrests six suspected cultists, vandals in Bauchi

The suspects are – Adamu Ahmed (30), Usman Mohammed (28), Sulaiman Muhammed (35) and Umar Abdullahi (35).

The suspects, according to the spokesman, were arrested with a white-colored Opel Vectra vehicle with registration number BWR 55PZ with 12 empty jerry cans and assorted spanners.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now