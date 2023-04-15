Police arrests four suspects over alleged attempted abduction of Tiwa Savage

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested four persons in connection with the alleged attempted kidnap of music star, Tiwa Savage.

The spokesman for the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Lagos.

Reports emerged on social media on the attempt to kidnap the singer.

The reports added that a private security team and police operatives saved her from the suspects.

There were insinuations that the failed plot was planned by Savage’s new domestic staff who had been entrusted with vital information about her.

”Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four,” the spokesman added.

