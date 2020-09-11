Police arrests four suspects over alleged killing of officer in Abia

The Abia State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of four persons in connection with the killing of a police inspector, Princewill Divine, in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Umuahia, the state capital.

Agbede said the late Divine was among the five Police Mobile Force personnel attached to 28 and 55 squadrons who were attacked on September 7, at Okagwe Junction, Ohafia.

She said the policemen were attacked by about 30 yet-to-be-identified gunmen at a bus stop pavilion where they were taking shelter during heavy rainfall.

The CP said: “The criminals, armed with guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons, unexpectedly shot at the policemen and cruelly used machetes on the policemen who in-turn retaliated.

“One of the policemen, Inspector Princewill Divine, died instantly, another had his wrist cut off, while others were left with varying degrees of injury.”

According to her, the hoodlums carted away three AK47 rifles with ammunition.

However, the police commissioner revealed that the four persons arrested in connection with the incident were helping in the investigation to ensure further arrests and recovery of police firearms.

She, therefore, appealed to medical and trado-medical practioners within and outside the state to report any person seen or presented with bullet wounds to the police or any nearest security agency.

