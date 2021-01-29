Police arrests four suspects, seizes 13 locally fabricated guns in Niger

Niger State Police Command on Friday confirmed the arrest of four suspects over an alleged illegal possession of firearms in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, who disclosed this while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Minna, said three of the suspects were arrested in Sarkin-Pawa Munya local government area of the state.

The suspects are – John Shugaba, Joshua Bala, and Titus Ishaku.

He added that police recovered 11 locally fabricated guns from the suspects.

The fourth suspect, according to Usman, was nabbed by the police at Kasabo village near Agwara local government area of the state with two locally fabricated double-barrel guns.

The CP said: “The first three suspects were arrested by police with 11 locally fabricated guns concealed in a bag of sawdust at Sabon-gari area of Sarkin Pawa.

“One of the suspects, John Shugaba, who claimed to be a member of the vigilante group at Gwagwada Chukun LGA in Kaduna State contracted Titus Ishaku, a welder to fabricate the 11 guns for him at the rate of N3,000 each.

“The fourth suspect confessed to have bought the guns from one Bamaiyi Ribba of Ribba, Danko Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State at the rate of N20,000.”

