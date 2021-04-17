Police arrests four teenagers for alleged cultism in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested four teenagers, including three secondary school students, for allegedly attempting to attack a rival group in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the teenagers’ arrest in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi said police operatives attached to Alakuko Division arrested the suspects on Friday.

According to him, the suspected cultists came from Ogun State for reprisal attacks on other rival cult members at the Junior Secondary School, Akinyele, in the Alakuko area of Lagos.

He added that the suspects are between the ages of 14 and 18.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected cultist, recovers charms in Lagos

The spokesman stressed that two of the suspects were from Odewale Community High School, Ijoko Ogun, one from Tunik International School, Dalemo Alakuko, Lagos and one tailoring apprentice at Dalemo, Alakuko.

He said: “The police operatives got winds of the planned reprisal attacks on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets.

“Items like cutlasses, weeds suspected to be cannabis, and assorted charms were recovered from them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions