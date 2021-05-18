Police arrests four traffic robbers in Lagos, recovers weapons | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests four traffic robbers in Lagos, recovers weapons
Operatives of the Onireke Police Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four traffic robbers, allegedly terrorising road users along the Mile 2 – Badagry Expressway.
The suspects were nabbed on May 15, around 1 am by operatives who were on stop and search duty.
Recently, the Mile 2 – Badagry Expressway has become a nightmare, following the activities of hoodlums who waylay commuters, robbing them of their phones, money, and other valuables.
According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday; two cutlasses, one jack knife, weeds suspected to be marijuana, and fives suspected stolen phones were found in their possession.
Adejobi identified the suspects as Uche Eze, 24, Jamilu Bala, 21, Ernest Bala, 24, and Sheidu Sanni, 23.
He said: “The Police operatives attached to Onireke Division of the command, while on Stop and Search at the station, stopped a motorcycle conveying four passengers.
“The police searched them and recovered two cutlasses, one jack knife, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two bottles of ICED intoxicant substance (Hehila), and five suspected stolen phones.
“The suspects are giving useful information to assist the police in their investigation. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gang.
“He further directed that the Divisional Police Officer of the area should improve on his anti-crime strategies to go after the hoodlums who are terrorizing the area and eradicate traffic robbery and other forms of criminality in his area of responsibility.”
