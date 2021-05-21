Police arrests fourth wife who stabbed husband to death for impregnating another lady | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests fourth wife who stabbed husband to death for impregnating another lady
The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, for allegedly stabbing her husband, Jimoh, to death after he confessed impregnating his lover.
The state police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest of the 47-year-old woman in Ijebu-Ode area of the state on Thursday, said Olanshile who was Jimoh’s fourth wife, stabbed him in the back and leg during a quarrel over the pregnancy.
Oyeyemi said the suspect, a butcher, worked in the same abattoir with her deceased husband who was also a butcher.
The police spokesman explained that the couple got into the fatal argument when Jimoh announced that he had gotten another woman pregnant and was bent on getting married to her.
“She started questioning the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her husband,” Oyeyemi said in the statement.
“This led to a hot argument between her and the deceased, as a result of which the suspect picked a knife and stabbed the deceased at the back and the joint of his left leg, thereby cutting one of his veins.
Police dismisses reports on Lagos kidnappings
“He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital, where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment due to excessive bleeding.
“Upon a distress call, the Obalende DPO, SP Murphy Salami, led his men to the scene, but the suspect had taken to flight before their arrival.
“She was subsequently traced and arrested in her hideout at the Mobalufon area of Ijebu-Ode.
“On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand.
“The corpse of the deceased has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites after autopsy was conducted.”
By Isaac Dachen…
