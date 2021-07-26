Metro
Police arrests girl who set Abuja shopping mall ablaze
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested the girl who set fire on the Prince Ebeano Supermarket in the nation’s capital.
The multi-million Naira shopping mall was razed by fire on July 18.
In a Closed-Circuit (CCTV) footage which surfaced on social media on Monday, a girl was seen setting fire on the supermarket located in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.
In the footage, the girl was seen standing by one of the aisles, looking out for passers-by before setting fire on a product displayed on one of the supermarket’s shelves.
She quietly walked away from the scene after the act while the products went up in flames.
Firefighters from Asokoro, Garki, Games Village, and the National Judicial Institute in Abuja were later deployed to the scene to quell the inferno.
