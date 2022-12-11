Police arrests grandfather for defiling 4-year-old girl in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested a 75-year-old man for allegedly defiling his four-year-old niece in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said the matter was reported to the police in the Obi local government area of the state on Saturday.

Nansel said: “Police operatives attached to Obi Division have arrested a 75-year- old man at Daddare community in Obi LGA for defiling his four-year-old old niece living in the same house with him.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his niece are residents in the same house where he lured the victim into his room and wilfully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical examination where a doctor confirmed that her hymen was broken.”

