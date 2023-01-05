Police arrests herbalist, 7 others for alleged murder of 26-year-old girl in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested eight persons, including an herbalist, for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old girl, Oyindamola Adeyemi, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state on Wednesday.

The suspects are Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun, Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Alebiosu Adebayo, Bello Akeem, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh.

The spokesman said the suspects were arrested after one Omolara Ojo reported the matter at the Obalende divisional headquarters in Ijebu-Ode.

The statement read: “Ojo on December 28 reported that her neighbour, Oyindamola Adeyemi, left home in the morning of that day but never returned home while her phone was switched off.

“The following day, while the patrol team from Obalende division was on routine patrol, a dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the roadside and the body was taken to a mortuary.

“Fortunately, the mortuary is a few distance away from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers, who knew about the case of a missing person, asked the deceased’s family to come and have a look at the body brought by the police.

“The deceased’s friend, Ojo, was able to identify the victim with her bra and underwear since her head had been chopped off.

“Having recognized the body, the DPO of Obalende division, SP Murphy Salami, mobilized his crack detectives to embark on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to Taiwo Ajalorun, a herbalist, from whom the deceased’s Itel phone was recovered.

“A search warrant was executed in the herbalist’s house where a container full of human blood, later discovered to be that of the deceased, was recovered.

“The arrest of the suspect led to the arrest of his friend, Oladele, in whose house the legs of the deceased were recovered.

“They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased’s body.”

