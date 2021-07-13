Police arrests herbalist with human skull in Osun

Police operatives in Osun State have arrested an herbalist with a human skull in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, disclosed this when he paraded some criminal suspects at the command headquarters in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He said the herbalist was arrested by police operatives during a routine patrol along the Ile-Ife-Ibadan road on July 7.

The CP said: “At about 8:00 a.m. on July 7, a police team on routine highway patrol on Ile-Ife/Ibadan road intercepted a Honda Accord vehicle with Reg. No. AGL 412 CD.

“The black-coloured car was driven by the suspect, one Mr. Semiu Oyewo ‘m’ of Alamole area, Ondo road, Ile-Ife.

“When the team searched the vehicle, they discovered one human skull, snails, and items suspected to be juju in the suspect’s car.

“During the course of investigation and interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is an herbalist and bought the suspected human skull from his co-herbalist, one Ige ‘m’ aka Igwe of Apomu who has absconded.

“He said the suspected human skull was bargained for N25,000 while he paid N20,000 with a promise to pay the balance of N5,000 to his friend.

“The police later went to the house of the suspect where various ‘juju’ and fetish items which are hidden in the bush were recovered.”

