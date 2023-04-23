Police arrests hotelier for theft of vehicle in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 47-year-old hotelier, Paul Niwa, for allegedly stealing a bus belonging to A&G Logistics Transport Company in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abeokuta, said one Michael Odunayo was also arrested in connection with the vehicle theft.

He added that the two suspects were arrested following a report by the bus driver, Anifowose Akeem, at the Ewu-Oliwo Divisional Headquarters, Sagamu, on April 21.

The spokesman said: “Akeem told the police that the T4 Volkswagen bus with registration number AAB 22 XB developed a mechanical fault at Sagamu interchange at about 1:00 a.m.

“The driver told the police he parked the vehicle by the roadside with the intention of coming with a mechanic in the morning to fix it.

“But when he got to the scene the following morning, the bus was no longer there and all efforts to find it proved abortive.

Police arrests 30 for alleged violence, vote-buying in Ogun

“Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer for Ewu-Oliwo division, Toyosi Bello, detailed detectives to unravel those behind the disappearance of the vehicle.

“After a technical and intelligence investigation, the operatives traced the missing vehicle to the compound of AandZ Hotel at Elediye village, Sagamu, where the vehicle had been balkanised to be sold in parts.

“The owner of the hotel, Niwa was arrested, and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect, Odunayo.

“During interrogation, Odunayo confessed that he connived with one Eri Adeyemi, now at large, to tow the vehicle to the hotel at about 2:00 a.m. and sold it to Niwa.

“Odunayo alleged that Niwa, a regular buyer of stolen vehicles, bought the said bus for N300,000.”

