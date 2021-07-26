Metro
Police arrests house help, three others over alleged murder of banker in Yobe
Police operatives in Yobe have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a staff of United Bank for Africa (UBA) in the state, Hassan Abubakar.
The spokesman of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Damaturu, the state capital.
He listed the suspects as Umar Shaibu (21), Tajjuddeen Taufiq (20), Ismail Mohammed (17) and Bulama Modu (17).
He said the quartet were arrested during a sting operation carried out by detectives of ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters in the state.
The spokesman said: “On July 23, 2021 at about 1130hrs a report was received from one Abubakar Musa, an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu Branch, that the victim, one Hassan Abubakar, a co-employee, did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.
“Consequently, detectives swung into action and his home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor with some iron rods covered with blood, probably used in the commission of the offence.
“On July 24, 2021 the principal suspect, Shaibu, who happened to be the victim’s house help, was arrested while carting away valuable items from the house.
“Upon interrogations, he confessed to the crime, stating that on July 22, 2021, he and three other suspects attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu.
“They robbed the deceased of money and ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled.
“On the next day, July 23, 2021 they began to sell the property until they were eventually nabbed by the police. This led to the arrest of three other suspects.”
Abdulkarim said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.
