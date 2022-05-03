Metro
Police arrests husband of slain corps member in Abuja
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested one Terungwa Edward Achado, the husband of the late National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Stephanie Se-ember Terungwa, in connection with her death.
Stephanie was declared missing after leaving home for her Community Development Service (CDS) last month.
She was later found dead two weeks after her disappearance with her body mutilated in the Lokogoma area of the nation’s capital.
The deceased’s husband and two other persons are being quizzed by the police.
A police source told journalists that the three men who were the last persons to call the victim were arrested on April 30.
