Police arrests Ijebu-ode kidnap syndicate

Two members of a kidnap syndicate terrorizing Ijebu-ode and its environs have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State police command.

The commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, confirmed the development to journalists, in a statement on Monday.

The suspects, Samuel Oke Abiodun ‘m’ 46yrs and Denis Blessing ‘m’ 28yrs were arrested following a series of Kidnap cases in Ijebu-Ode.

Before the arrest, the CP had given a marching order to all the DPOs in Ijebu-ode to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act within the shortest possible time.

Further speaking on the arrest, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the DPO Igbeba division Csp Musiliu Doga and his crack detectives embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which subsequently led to the arrest of Denis Blessing on the 8th of December 2021 in his house at Ijebu-Ode.

He said: “On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to having participated in four different kidnap operations in Ijebu-Ode. They confessed to being part of a syndicate that kidnapped one Alhaja Salam Mojisola on the 6th of December 2021 at the entrance of her house situated at Akinsanya Street Mobalufon Ijebu-Ode.

“They also confessed to the kidnapping of one Mrs Olaitan Daodu on the 26th of January 2021. Also, one Mrs Abimbola Bolanle Lateefat, the Deputy Director I.C.T department at Tai Solarin University of Education was also kidnapped by the gang on the 20th of May 2021. They also participated in kidnapping one Mrs Adegoke along Atan-Ijebu road.

“According to the duo, their own assignment is to scout around, identify and monitor their would-be victim from their business places to their houses, and inform other members of the gang who will then block the victim mostly at the entrance of their houses and abduct such person.”

A Toyota Camry with registration number GGE 200 FN, which was described as an operational vehicle, was recovered.

