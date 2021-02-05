Police arrests impersonators of CBN officials

Police operatives have arrested the leader and other members of a syndicate impersonating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to defraud unsuspecting members of the public through a phantom initiative called “Helping Hands Investment Scheme.”

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department in CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “Police bust fake CBN investment scheme” on Friday, said the mastermind of the group was arrested by police operatives from Lagos in collaboration with their Edo State counterparts.

He said: “The recent arrest of the head of the syndicate, Solomon Osiga Ezemede (operating with aliases: Musa Mukarat and Solomon Musa) along with his cohorts, in Auchi, Edo State, followed a formal report to the police by the CBN, stating that the group had severally impersonated management and staff of the bank and deceived some members of the public to invest money with the CBN, with a promise to double the amount invested within 24 hours.

“The syndicate reportedly carried out its fraudulent acts on fake CBN facebook accounts, fictitious mobile numbers, fake online profiles and paid testimonials to induce unsuspecting members of the public into paying money into numerous banks accounts.

READ ASLO: Police offers N10m reward for information on two criminal suspects

“Police sources disclosed that many digital assets seized from the syndicates are currently being subjected to forensic analysis by the cyber intelligence units of the Nigeria Police Force and the CBN.

According to him, the suspect, who was arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretense, fraudulent act and stealing at the Ebute-Meta Magistrate’s Court in Lagos on December 30, 2020, had been remanded in prison.

Hearing in the case will begin on March 3.

Join the conversation

Opinions