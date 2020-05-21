Police arrests inspector for alleged murder in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command Thursday confirmed the arrest of one Insp. Charles Okoro attached to the Ikotun Division for allegedly killing one Fatai Oladipupo along Obabiyi Road at Igando area of the state.

The Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, said in a statement that the police inspector was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting incident of May 20.

He said: “The inspector has been subjected to internal disciplinary procedure, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Police Command’s Provost Department.

“If found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba for prosecution in a conventional court.

“Investigation is going on to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.”

Elkana said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, had extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Odumosu assures that justice will prevail on the matter.

“Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation,” he added.

