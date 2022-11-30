Police arrests internet fraudster for alleged murder of girlfriend

Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Obeta John, for allegedly beating his girlfriend, identified as Idowu Buhari to death.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday following a distress call received at Ode-Remo divisional headquarters.

He said police operatives were informed that the suspect who resides at Mojubade compound, Eredu Ishara, locked himself and his girlfriend inside his room while beating the deceased who was an HND 1 student of Mass Communication, Gateway polytechnic in Saapade.

The spokesman said: “Upon receiving the distress call, the DPO, Ode-Remo Division, CSP Fasogbon Olayemi, quickly led his men to the scene where they met the victim in the pool of her blood after forcing the door open.

“The victim was quickly rushed to State Hospital, Ishara, but was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. The suspect, an indigene of Enugu State, was promptly arrested and taken to custody.

“During interrogation, the suspect informed the police that he is an internet fraudster, and that certain amount of money from one of his clients was paid into the account of the girlfriend which she refused to release to him.

“He stated further that it was the argument over the said money that led to scuffle which eventually led to the girl’s death.”

