Metro
Police arrests internet fraudsters for alleged kidnap of underage girls in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have arrested three suspected internet fraudsters for allegedly kidnapping underage girls in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Warri.
Edafe said the suspects were nabbed on Monday by police operatives attached to Ufuoma Police Division in Ughelli North local government area of the state.
He added that the arrest of the suspects followed a report by a lady that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on December 11, 2022.
Edafe said: “The victim reported that the suspects held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor community, Ughelli North, recorded the video and took her nude pictures.
“The lady said the suspects used the video and nude pictures to blackmail and demand ransom from her parents.
“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO Ufuoma Police Division immediately detailed a combined team of police detectives and Ekiugbo Community vigilante members and arrested one Cornelius Emene.
READ ALSO: Police rescues 3 kidnapped persons in Delta
“During preliminary investigation, the suspect made a useful statement that led to the arrest of two others, Nelson Aghogho and Ufuoma Tunde.
“The suspects also gave an account of how they kidnapped another student of the School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma in Ughelli North.
“The modus operandi of the syndicate was to lure unsuspecting young girls on Facebook, took them to a hotel, drug and gang raped them.
“The suspects, thereafter, held them hostage and demanded ransom from their parents to secure their release.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...