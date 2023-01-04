Police arrests internet fraudsters for alleged kidnap of underage girls in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested three suspected internet fraudsters for allegedly kidnapping underage girls in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspects were nabbed on Monday by police operatives attached to Ufuoma Police Division in Ughelli North local government area of the state.

He added that the arrest of the suspects followed a report by a lady that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on December 11, 2022.

Edafe said: “The victim reported that the suspects held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor community, Ughelli North, recorded the video and took her nude pictures.

“The lady said the suspects used the video and nude pictures to blackmail and demand ransom from her parents.

“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO Ufuoma Police Division immediately detailed a combined team of police detectives and Ekiugbo Community vigilante members and arrested one Cornelius Emene.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect made a useful statement that led to the arrest of two others, Nelson Aghogho and Ufuoma Tunde.

“The suspects also gave an account of how they kidnapped another student of the School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma in Ughelli North.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate was to lure unsuspecting young girls on Facebook, took them to a hotel, drug and gang raped them.

“The suspects, thereafter, held them hostage and demanded ransom from their parents to secure their release.”

