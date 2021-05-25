Police arrests investment manager for alleged N2bn fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests investment manager for alleged N2bn fraud
The Nigerian Police Force’s Special Fraud Unit (SFU) in Lagos has arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Brisk Capital, Dominic Joshua, for an alleged N2billion fraud.
The Commissioner in charge of the SFU, Anderson Bankole, who confirmed Joshua’s arrest to journalists on Tuesday, said funds from over 500 investors were redirected to sponsor lavish lifestyles and celebrations as well as purchase of luxurious cars, designer watches, and real estate in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt.
The police commissioner added that the suspect has admitted to the crime but asked for more time to return the stolen funds.
He said: “Some of the properties/items purchased with the diverted funds have been recovered as exhibits while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is called off.”
Joshua, who is an indigene of Ebonyi State, is said to operate from Uyo, Akwa Ibom, and confessed that he lured victims through social media platforms and the mainstream media.
The suspect claimed to be an investment fund manager and asked people to invest in Bitcoin, real estate, oil and gas, and forex trade.
Bankole advised the public to be wary of investment/portfolio managers that promise very high returns on investments.
