Police arrests Kano lawmaker over alleged attempted attack on INEC collation centre

Police operatives in Kano State have arrested a member of the state House of Assembly, Isyaku Ali Danja, for allegedly leading a team of hoodlums to burn the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Husaini Gummel, disclosed this when he paraded 161 suspects for ballot box snatching and other electoral crimes at the command headquarters on Sunday.

He added that the suspects were arrested during the governorship and house of assembly election in the state.

Gummel said: “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.

“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.

“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly, Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.

“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.”

