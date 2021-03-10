Police arrests kidnap, robbery suspects in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests kidnap, robbery suspects in Abia
Police operatives in Abia State have arrested two kidnap suspects, Ikechi Monday and Onyekachi Orji in the state.
The suspects abducted a 70-year-old woman, Mrs. Patricia Nwogu, from her residence at Okpolu-Umuobo area in Osisioma local government area of the state on January 29.
The woman was later rescued by the police.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) acting on intelligence arrested the suspects.
She said: “The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, March 9, are currently in custody and volunteering useful information to the police.”
READ ALSO: Police recovers abducted child in Abia
The RRS team also arrested two suspects, Chima Nnamdi and Uzoma Chinemerem, who specialized in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators in Aba.
The suspects were arrested on Saturday after robbing a POS operator simply identified as Chijioke Ebirilem and shot him at close range in Aba.
Ebirilem, who was rushed to the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, for treatment was later confirmed dead by doctors.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
UCL: Messi crashes out with Barcelona as Mane, Salah fire Liverpool into Q’finals
Barcelona have been knocked out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in their round-of-16...
Enyimba beat Libya’s Al Ahly in CAF Confed Cup group opener
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have started their group stage campaign at the CAF Confederation Cup on a...
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...