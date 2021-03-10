Police arrests kidnap, robbery suspects in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Abia State have arrested two kidnap suspects, Ikechi Monday and Onyekachi Orji in the state.

The suspects abducted a 70-year-old woman, Mrs. Patricia Nwogu, from her residence at Okpolu-Umuobo area in Osisioma local government area of the state on January 29.

The woman was later rescued by the police.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday, said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) acting on intelligence arrested the suspects.

She said: “The suspects, who were arrested on Monday, March 9, are currently in custody and volunteering useful information to the police.”

The RRS team also arrested two suspects, Chima Nnamdi and Uzoma Chinemerem, who specialized in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators in Aba.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday after robbing a POS operator simply identified as Chijioke Ebirilem and shot him at close range in Aba.

Ebirilem, who was rushed to the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, for treatment was later confirmed dead by doctors.

