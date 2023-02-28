Police arrests kidnapper on wanted list for three years

Police operatives in Cross River have arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin, Kufre Etim, three years after he was declared wanted.

The suspect, who is also known as Romance, was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad attached to the state police command at his hideout on Tuesday.

He was injured in a gun duel with the police operatives and was subsequently arrested.

Other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, described his arrest as a victory for the police and the people of Cross River.

He said: “The notorious kidnapper has been terrorising the state and its neighbours for years. We are glad that he has been apprehended.

“He has been on the wanted list for three years and we finally picked him up today.”

Romance name has been linked with several kidnap cases, armed robbery, and killings in the state.

He was fingered in the abduction of several medical doctors and lecturers of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital as well as the University of Calabar.

The suspect was also mentioned in the abduction of a journalist’s wife in the state capital.

