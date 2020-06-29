Police arrests kidnappers who allegedly killed doctor, son after collecting N7.5m ransom

The police said on Monday operatives of the Intelligence Response Team had arrested members of a kidnap syndicate who allegedly killed three of their victims after collecting N7.5 million ransom from their family members.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this while parading 26 suspects arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and other related offences at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the hoodlums abducted one Dr. Ausu Benedict, his son, and a friend on their way to Abuja.

Mba said: “While in captivity, the suspects were said to have contacted the families of their victims, who subsequently paid a total of N7 million to secure the abductees’ release.

“Before the ransom was paid, the suspects had forced Dr. Benedict to raise a cheque of N500,000 which was successfully cashed.

The Force spokesman, however, regretted that the syndicate went ahead to kill their victims despite the payment of ransom.

He added: “Among the suspects, we have a kidnap syndicate that specialises in terrorising people of the North Central zone.

“A ransom of N7 million was paid by the family of Dr. Audu Benedict.

“While in captivity, the doctor also raised a cheque of N500,000, bringing the total to N7.5 million.

“After collecting the ransom, they went ahead to kill the doctor, son, and family friend.”

