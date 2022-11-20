Metro
Police arrests lady for alleged murder of boyfriend in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 27-year-old lady, Miss Esther Paul, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Sadiq Dahiru, to death.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Sunday.
He said the lady was arrested earlier on Sunday after the victim’s stepfather, Mr. Kazeem Obafunso, reported the case at the Ilasan Police Division.
He said the report revealed that the 21 -year-old victim was stabbed to death at about 1:00 a.m., on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 2 for alleged attempted fraud in Lagos
Hundeyin said: “A patrol team from the station was deployed to the scene at Oba Amusa Street, Agungi, Lekki area of the state.
”Dahiru’s body was moved to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where the victim was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.
“The knife used by the lady was recovered and the corpse deposited at IDH mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy.”
He said that a preliminary investigation was ongoing, adding that the case would be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.
