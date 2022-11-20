Police arrests lady for alleged murder of boyfriend in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 27-year-old lady, Miss Esther Paul, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Sadiq Dahiru, to death.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Sunday.

He said the lady was arrested earlier on Sunday after the victim’s stepfather, Mr. Kazeem Obafunso, reported the case at the Ilasan Police Division.

He said the report revealed that the 21 -year-old victim was stabbed to death at about 1:00 a.m., on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 2 for alleged attempted fraud in Lagos

Hundeyin said: “A patrol team from the station was deployed to the scene at Oba Amusa Street, Agungi, Lekki area of the state.

”Dahiru’s body was moved to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where the victim was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The knife used by the lady was recovered and the corpse deposited at IDH mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy.”

He said that a preliminary investigation was ongoing, adding that the case would be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now